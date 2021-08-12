Jacksonville nonprofit creates 'I Aspire' campaign for students

The AnnieRuth Foundation is working with elementary and middle school students to prepare for their future.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local nonprofit is working to help students across the First Coast focus on their futures.

The AnnieRuth Foundation has partnered with Internet Essentials from Comcast to create the "I Aspire" campaign.

The campaign targets elementary and middle schools students across the area with the goal of introducing the word "aspire" into students' personal, academic and professional lives.

“It’s so very important to focus and tap into the students when they’re young," Foundation founder Dee Wilcox said. "Their minds can start thinking, and they can focus on their passion and further develop their passion."

One stop on the campaign was Impact Christian Academy, where eighth graders participated.

"I learned a lot about how to become better for our future selves," Dereon Flynn said. "I plan to go to college and study business so I can learn how to set up my own business and manage it correctly."

On a piece of paper, students like Miyanna Beard were asked to draw what their aspirations look like.

"One of my jobs I want to be is a cardiologist, and another was a mechanic, because I like building things," Beard said. "I drew a truck, wrenches and oil."

"I drew myself having my own business," Flynn said.

Wilcox says while their goals may change by the time they graduate, this is a good time to start thinking about the future.

“In elementary school and middle school, they’re not really thinking about career aspirations, but it’s so important that they at least begin to think about it at an early age so when they become high schoolers they’ll kind of have a foundation," Wilcox said.

As part of the Internet Essentials aspect of the campaign, the goal is to address the digital divide created by economic barriers. The students participate in a one-hour virtual cyber safety training session, and some even have the chance to win a Dell Chromebook.

If you are a principal, teacher or parent who feels like your students could benefit from this campaign, contact Dee Wilcox at 904-800-7202.