'Cuffing Cancer': Cookout to raise money to support officer battling lymphoma

The cookout is set for Friday, July 2, at the Lake City Police Department. A $10 donation gets you a pulled pork dinner, mac and cheese, coleslaw, bread and dessert.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is continuing its efforts to help support an officer who was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year.

According to a GoFundMe campaign shared by the police department on Facebook, 23-year-old Officer Taylor Sapp is taking some time from serving her city while she recovers. Sapp is described as a "loving daughter, sister and friend."

The fundraiser description says donors smashed the initial $10,000 goal in less than 48 hours. The campaign has now raised more than $16,900 of a new $20,000 goal.

That will help support Sapp as she receives chemotherapy and is out of work for at least 17 weeks, a campaign update says.

The Cuffing Cancer Cookout is set to take place Friday, July 2, at the Lake City Police Department's gravel parking lot, beginning at 11 a.m. until all food is sold out. For a $10 donation, you can get a pulled pork dinner with macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, bread and dessert.

Orders must be picked up during the drive-thru event. You can preorder by calling or texting 850-544-9208 or 386-984-6392.

If you cannot attend the cookout but would like to help with Sapp's expenses, you can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

The Lake City Police Department shared the GoFundMe campaign on its Facebook page, saying the funds raised with help Sapp cover her medical and living expenses while she recovers "so she can get back to doing what she loves."