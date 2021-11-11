First Coast News helps raise more than $790,000 for K9s For Warriors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanks to the generosity of people from across the First Coast, First Coast News helped to raise more than $790,000 to help K9s For Warriors this Veterans Day.
The money was raised to help the organization provide highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD and other service-related trauma.
Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day, and K9s For Warriors is determined to change that.
K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of service dogs for disabled American veterans.
The total raised through Thursday night is $797,638. First Coast News surpassed its goal of $750,000 earlier in the evening.
You can continue to donate to K9s For Warriors here.
