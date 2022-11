K9s For Warriors is dedicated to providing service canines to warriors suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is teaming up with K9s For Warriors to help raise money that will go directly to helping veterans in need.

K9s For Warriors is dedicated to providing service canines to warriors suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury, and/or Military Sexual Trauma as a result of military service post-9/11.

