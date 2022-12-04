Rethreaded, Jacksonville first lady Molly Curry unveil art installation inspired by human trafficking survivors

The design shares the story of a survivor's path to healing from human trafficking and honors the women who found the strength and courage to rebuild their lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new art installation inspired by the stories of human trafficking survivors it serves is now visible at Rethreaded's Delores Barr Weaver Campus of Hope.

Jacksonville first lady Molly Curry unveiled the mural and mosaic piece with the launch of a community education campaign Tuesday. "Reclaiming the Light: A Survivor's Journey" was designed by artists Roux Art and Nico.

The design shares the story of a survivor's path to healing from human trafficking and honors the women who found the strength and courage to rebuild their lives, Rethreaded said in a news release announcing the installation.

"The First Lady Molly Curry Educational Art Legacy Project raises awareness of the impact of human trafficking, educates citizens on the availability of resources and trauma-informed care, and provides survivors with an art display that will serve as a symbol of hope and resilience," the release says.

"As the mother of two young women, I believe that empowering women and girls to achieve their full potential is a universal responsibility of us all," Curry said at the unveiling. "(The installation) represents a journey of healing and a sense of power that comes from redeemed stories of those once affected by human trafficking."

The installation, designed to be an interactive tool with a self-guided tour, features stories, statistics and resources surrounding the issue of human trafficking. It also educates businesses on how they can take an online pledge to train their workers to spot and report suspected human trafficking safely and effectively.