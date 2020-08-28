Funeral fundraiser for boys killed in Melrose double homicide

A GoFundMe page has nearly reached its goal of $8,000 to pay for the funerals of Tayten and Robert Baker, within one day of being published.

MELROSE, Fla. — The family of two boys whose lives were taken this week in Putnam County are raising money to cover the cost of funeral expenses.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, the brothers of 14-year-old Tayten and 12-year-old Robert Baker, Kolton and Kolby Baker, created the fundraiser Thursday, with a goal of $8,000.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $7,200 had been donated.

The fundraiser description sheds some light on who the victims were.

"Tayten and Robert were good kids who were loved by everyone," the page says. "They loved playing video games, swimming and hanging out with their family. They had dreams and goals for their life that they will never be able to fulfill."

The money raised with go toward paying for the funeral expenses and to help the family financially while the boys' father is out of work dealing with the loss of his two young songs, the fundraiser page says.

The man accused of murdering Tayten and Robert, Mark Wilson Jr., was living on the Baker family's property when investigators say he killed them with a hammer and a knife. Wilson's first court appearance is set for Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., via a Zoom conference call.

The full text of the fundraiser page is as follows:

"Kolton and Kolby Baker are raising money to help with the funeral expenses for their little brothers. Tayten Baker (14 years old) and Robert Baker (almost 13 yo) were killed in their home Wednesday, August 26. Tayten and Robert were good kids who were loved by everyone. They loved playing video games, swimming and hanging out with their family. They had dreams and goals for their life that they will never be able to fulfill.



Money raised will go towards funeral expenses and to help financially while their dad is out of work and dealing with this tragic loss. Any donation will be greatly appreciated."