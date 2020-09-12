Santa visits Mandarin Food Bank, asks for community support

A Mandarin family says they have helped bring Santa to companies around the area to help raise funds for Mandarin Food Bank. But this year brought new challenges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Santa Claus made a special visit and donation to the Mandarin Food Bank, and he's asking First Coast families to consider doing the same.

Charlie Richardson said his family has helped bring Santa to companies around the area to help raise funds for MFB every year for more than 25 years. But this year has brought new challenges, limiting access to business visits due to COVID-19.

Now, the Richardson family is challenging all of Jacksonville to help out others any way they can.

On Wednesday afternoon, Richardson made a donation to the food bank dressed as St. Nick.

It's something MFB Director Bonnie McNulty said is badly needed, as the food bank has nearly doubled the number of families it serves annually so far in 2020.

"We've gone up from about 20 families a day to 60, sometimes 70 families," McNulty said. "We're only open two-and-a-half hours, so we're quite busy."

McNulty said the food bank will celebrate its 30th anniversary in April. The organization provides emergency food and clothing to anyone who lives in the Mandarin area.

"Many of the churches and organizations in Mandarin, including Santa here, have been on our side and helping us collect food and money so that we can continue with our mission," McNulty said.

The food bank changed its format to a drive-thru back in March when the coronavirus pandemic began. And that's when the organization began to see the increased need due to the financial impact of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

"We only have half of our staff working because many of them have preexisting conditions, and their age, so we've been working with just a handful of people," McNulty said. "And we're doing the drive-thru so that we can keep a distance from our clients and they can be safe. And so with the COVID, many people now are either out of work or struggling in one way or another financially, and we are helping them with food as best we can."

McNulty said though the current staff is smaller, the people working are there to serve.

"Every person that works here comes from a different walk of life and a different set of experiences, but the one thing that we all have in common is that we all care about our neighbor and we want to do the best we can for those in need," McNulty said.

Richardson urges everyone to donate their time, money or talents to help others. And McNulty said -- that goes beyond her organization.

"If they don't live in our area, they should be able to find a food pantry in their area that they can help people," McNulty said.

But she won't turn down support.

"They can help us by giving us donations. Monetary donations or donations of food. And right now we need just about -- we can use just about everything," McNulty said. "But mainly, what we need is protein products, such as canned meat, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, dry beans, canned beans, that kind of thing."

Anyone who needs help with food or clothing and lives in the Mandarin area is eligible to be served. The food bank and clothes closet is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. It is located at 1730 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258.

For more information, you can contact McNulty at 904-292-1675.

And she has one more plea for the community: "I hope everybody heeds the instructions: Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep a safe distance. And there is hope coming with the vaccine. And I wish everybody a Merry Christmas."