Ronald McDonald House lights up for the holidays with virtual celebration

The Ronald McDonald House is also inviting people to help 'Deck the Doors' of the house with a special message to the families staying in each room.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville is celebrating the holiday season by lighting up its House with Christmas lights.

The Light Up The House Night celebration takes place Thursday evening, with the lights being turned on at 6 p.m. Due to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the event is not open to the public, but you can still watch it live on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville's Facebook page.

RHMC is also inviting people to help 'Deck the Doors' of the House with a special message to the families staying in each room. The campaign has raised more than $64,000 of its $100,000 goal so far.

"For every $5 donated to our mission, we'll add a holiday light paper icon with a special message from you to the room doors of our families," the Deck the Doors campaign website says. "It takes only 150 paper light bulbs to Deck a Door."

Companies can register teams to participate, or you can donate as an individual.

RHMC provides lodging, meals, transportation and a community of care to critically ill children and their families who need to be near a hospital for treatment, serving more than 1,100 families every year.

Social distancing will be practiced at the light-up event, and only RHMC staff and guest families of the House will be attending in-person.

For more information about Light Up The House Night, you can visit www.rmhjcacksonville.org.