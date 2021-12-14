Community groups deliver Christmas gifts to Title 1 schools, help families fight inflation

Fighting back against the Grinch known as inflation is a group of people who traveled to 14 schools in Jacksonville Monday to spread holiday cheer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year, but your wallet might not be singing the same tune.

Higher prices on necessities due to inflation have many people pinching pennies this holiday season. Reports show money is the No. 1 stressor for Americans and that most people are worried about their financial situations.

Fighting back against the Grinch known as inflation on Monday, a group of people from several organizations made 14 stops around Jacksonville to Title 1 schools to spread Christmas cheer.

"Each box is probably filled with close to $10,000 worth of merchandise," said Jennifer Smith, founder of The Giving Closet Project.

The merchandise came from a corporate partner. The students were excited to get a gift themselves, and some of the gifts will go to their parents.

"There's something for my dad!" one child yelled.

"To be able to provide their parents with a token of appreciation for all that they do, I think it just goes back again [to] just how selfless they are," said Mychelle Grover, principal at Andrew Robinson Elementary School. "They're learning that from our community and our wonderful teachers here at Andrew Robinson."

As families spend 6.8% more buying necessities because of inflation, community groups work to ease the financial worries three out of four Americans reportedly say is weighing on them.

"Particularly in areas where we know there might be children who might have a need and who can be blessed by this," Bethel Church Lead Pastor Rudolph McKissick, Jr. said.

"As a community, we're struggling," Smith said. "As a country, we are struggling, and this is such a blessing for them."