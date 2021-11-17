Bus service collecting shoes for Duval County students in need

"We see hundreds of children daily who are in need of new tennis shoes and sandals. This is our way of giving back to the students we serve," the bus service said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville school bus service is asking for help from the community to get students ready for the new year.

Randall Bus Service is partnering with Peace and Emanuel Missionary Baptist churches to host a shoe collection drive and giveaway on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The local bus company's owners want to make sure all students have the tools they need for success in the classroom.

You can help by dropping off new shoes at 5854 West 5th Street, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shoes will be distributed at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1759 Rowe Ave.

"We have more than 30 buses that run in Duval County," Randall Transportation Vice President Angela Randall said in a news release. "We see hundreds of children daily who are in need of new tennis shoes and sandals. This is our way of giving back to the students we serve."

The collection includes new shoes for kids of all ages. At the distribution event, the community is invited to attend a day of fun, with free hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks, and a bounce house for children to jump around in.