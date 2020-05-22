Duval County Public Schools spring meals end May 29, summer meals begin June 8

DCPS posted the update to its Facebook page, saying no enrollment is required for its summer meals program.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents and students in Duval County who receive their meals from school distribution sites, keep this date in mind: May 29.

That's when Duval County Public Schools' spring meal program will end. Fortunately, summer meals will be available shortly thereafter, beginning June 8.

The summer meal program will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at select school sites and bus stop locations for children age 5 to 18, DCPS said in a post to its Facebook page. No enrollment is required.

"'Lettuce' feed your kids for free all summer long!" the Facebook post says. It goes on to say that during the one-week gap between the end of spring meal service and the beginning of summer meal service, the Kids Hope Alliance will be providing free meals at various sites across the county.

You can visit kidshopealliance.org to find a site near you and learn more information.

The summer meal program will continue to offer curbside pickup at select DCPS school sites. The locations of those will be available to view after June 1 at this link, DCPS said.

You can also find non-school sites for meal service in the following ways:

Dial 2-1-1.

Text FoodFL to 877-877.

Visit SummerBreakSpot.org.

To find out more information and the latest updates from DCPS, you can also download the district's free app. It is available for Apple and Android devices.