Driving down North Georgia Street, right across from TIAA Bank Field, you'll see a wave of pink bras sprawled across the front gates of First Coast News.

Though the foundation is pink, these bras have various decorations and messages on them that range from honesty to humor:

"Kiss cancer goodbye" reads a bra decorated as Hershey Kisses.

"In loving memory of mom" reads another bra with angel wings.

"Take a BITE out of Breast Cancer," says the bra with a shark.

These bras, known as Buddy Bras, not only serve as a touching tribute to those who were lost from breast cancer, but also honors those who are currently fighting to those who survived the battle.

All in all, the messages they display share the common goal of joining the effort to save a life from the disease.

For the past few months, First Coast News has been working with several local organizations and communities to try and sell these Buddy Bras for $20 each in hopes to raise $1 million toward our joint effort with Baptist MD Anderson in buying the Buddy Bus. The bus is a mobile mammography unit that will help bring residents in our local counties easier access to mammograms.

"Buy a bra, save a life," the motto reads.

So far, nearly half a million dollars has been raised. The overall goal is $1 million.

Folks can still buy a Buddy Bra and decorate it for the First Coast News fence. If you'd like to buy a bra, contact Jeannie Blaylock directly via email jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com.

Click here to donate for the Buddy Bus.

