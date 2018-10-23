Thanks to our amazing community, we raised $413,647 out of our $1 million goal to buy the Buddy Bus!

First Coast News hosted a telethon Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to raise $1 million to purchase the bus, a mobile mammography unit that would make it easier for people across the First Coast to get proper breast cancer screenings.

Businesses, schools and organization across the First Coast have already stepped in to help raise funds for the Buddy Bus.

If you missed the telethon, you can still join us in designing and selling Buddy Bras or donate here to help.

