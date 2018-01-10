JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Big round of applause to Sunbelt Health for helping us save lives!

Buddy Bras is one of our fundraising projects to raise money to purchase the Buddy Bus, a mobile mammography unit with Baptist/MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Radiologists at Baptist say less than 50 percent of women right now are getting regular mammograms.

First Coast News and Baptist/MD Anderson want to improve upon that.

Sunbelt held a Buddy Bra event and had more than 80 people attend, 40 of them seniors from around Jacksonville, according to Founding Partner Chris Merritt.

Merritt says his company's mission is to "reach the unreachable," a mission which matches the goal of the Buddy Bus. We're trying to get mammograms to women in six local counties, many of whom don't have the means or time to come into Jacksonville for a mammogram.

Sunbelt Health is a visiting Primary Care company which sends doctors and nurse practitioners into homes and communities to work directly with patients.

Merritt says their event raised $5,000 for the Buddy Bus project. Each Buddy Bra is a $20 donation.

If you'd like to donate you can contact Jeannie Blaylock at jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com

All donations are tax deductible.

