Have you registered for the Buddy Check Virtual 12K: Let's Get that Buddy Bus! event?

Buddy Check 12 is a breast self-examination awareness program created through a partnership between First Coast News anchor, Jeannie Blaylock and Baptist Medical Center. It launched in 1992 after Jeannie lost her friend, Kaye, to the disease.

Today, thousands of lives have been saved as a result of Buddy Check 12, and the number of women who are using the program grows every day. The Buddy Check Virtual 12K is one of many ways to raise funds for the Buddy Bus, a mobile mammography unit that will serve the six counties in Northeast Florida.

A virtual race can be run (or walked) from any location you choose. You can run, jog, or walk on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, at the gym or on the track (or even at another race). You get to run your own race, at your own pace, and time it yourself. Run on your own, or with friends!

And your medal will be shipped directly to you.

