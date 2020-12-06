'It felt like a little pea:' Jacksonville grandmother catches her breast cancer early

Sandy Addy did a self-exam and it saved her life through Buddy Check.

"It saved my life," Sandy Addy say about Buddy Check.

She always followed Buddy Check on First Coast News. But, she says, "I wasn't sure I was doing it right."

Then she got one of our Buddy Check shower cards showing how to do a self-exam.

She found a little lump that felt like a pea. She caught her breast cancer early. Now she's celebrating life.

"I have 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren," she says with a giant smile.

She's enjoying watching those grandchildren succeed in life. One of her granddaughters, Kember, was a Jaguars cheerleader.

Addy now urges everyone to check.

To get a free Buddy Check kit with a waterproof shower card, just call Baptist at 904-202-CARE.