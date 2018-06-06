First Coast News and Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center are launching a new project to fight breast cancer. And you can join us.

You can purchase a Buddy Bra to help us buy a great big bright pink Buddy Bus. It will be a mobile mammogram unit that will travel to six local counties. We want to bring mammograms closer to women where they live and work.

A mammogram can find a pre-cancer as tiny as grains of sand. Yet almost 50 percent of women still don't get regular mammograms.

The Buddy Bus is a joint project between First Coast News and Baptist/MD Anderson.

What are Buddy Bras? They are pink bras you can decorate in honor of someone special. You could write, "Always love you, Mom." You can add something fun, such as "Save 2nd Base!"

The Jumbo Shrimp players and staff helped First Coast News and Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center kick off the Buddy Bus Project.

Each bra is a $20 donation to help us buy the Buddy Bus. First Coast News is promising to raise a half million dollars towards buying the custom-made Buddy Bus.

CLICK HERE to buy your Buddy Bra

We will make sure your message is nicely written on the bra.

The bras will line our fence outside First Coast News this October. Tens of thousands of people will see them as they walk by to see the Jaguars play. It's going to be a cool sight to see!

You can also come decorate a Buddy Bra this Sunday at the Jumbo Shrimp game. We will have tables inside the baseball stadium. The game begins at 3:05. Thanks to the Jumbo Shrimp players and staff for helping us kick off this important project.

