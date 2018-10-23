First Coast News will be hosting a telethon Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to raise money to buy the Buddy Bus, and you can help!

FCN needs to raise $1 million to purchase the bus, a mobile mammography unit that would make it easier for people across the First Coast to get proper breast cancer screenings.

Businesses, schools and organization across the First Coast have already stepped in to help raise funds for the Buddy Bus.

Give us a call during our telethon, join us in designing and selling Buddy Bras or donate here to help.

