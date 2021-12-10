'It felt like a chickpea' | Jacksonville mom catches breast cancer early with self-exam

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The perfect time to make sure you're doing Buddy Check 12!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is urging her fellow women to keep up on their self-examination after her own breast cancer scare.

"I found the lump on my right breast, probably was the size of a chickpea," Jennifer Scheider said. She explained the lump was firm, but not hard as a rock.

That's a classic description from many women, who do self-exams and find their breast cancer early.

Jennifer followed our Buddy Check program on First Coast News.

"Buddy Check was a huge influence on me," Scheider said. "Just reminding me to check--check--check."

That consistent message sent her to the doctor.

Jennifer had a mastectomy. She says her family and her faith carried her through.

"I have a man who loves me and treasures me. I have to be there for them," she said.

And her faith?

"I surrender it all to God," Jennifer said. "There's no way I could do it on my own. No way at all."

Jennifer is mom to Jacob and Ashley, who she told us mean everything to her.

She says to all the women who think they're too busy for a self-exam:

"Don't skip it! For me, it saved my life. That's the only way I can put it. It saved my life."

So pay attention to Jennifer, a determined woman with a pretty smile. Don't just hope you won't ever get breast cancer.

If you find a hard or firm lump or anything different, which sets off alarm bells inside you, call the doctor.

You can order a free Buddy Check kit with a reminder card to hang in your shower. Just call our partner, Baptist Health, at 904-202-CARE. The kit will be mailed to you at no charge.

If Buddy Check has helped you in any way, FCN anchor and Buddy Check founder Jeannie Blaylock would love to hear from you. Her email is: jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com