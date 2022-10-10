Grab a spot now! The Buddy Bus will be at the Jaguars home game October 23rd. Get your mammo in 10 minutes.

Here's how to sign up to get your mammogram when the Jaguars play the Giants at home at TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are making it super simple for you to get your mammogram. The Buddy Bus will be at the stadium when the Jaguars play the Giants on October 23rd.

The Buddy Bus is equipped with state-of-the art 3D technology, a project by Baptist/MD Anderson and First Coast News.

Women 40 and up should get a mammogram every year.

Come on in TIAA Bank Field, get your mammogram in a few minutes, and then go watch the Jags. Feel good that you are being smart about catching breast cancer early.

You need a ticket to the game because the Buddy Bus will be inside the gates.

Click here to sign up.

This is for individual appointments.

You can also register to the have Buddy Bus come to your group, church, school, event or business by clicking here.

A mammogram can find cancer so tiny you can't even feel them. Cancer caught that early typically give a women a 98% chance of survival.