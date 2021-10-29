North Florida breast cancer survivor brought to tears by generous surprise

Live, Learn, Love is an annual project in October. Kathy Reynolds is the grateful recipient this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every year, Subaru of Jacksonville finds a breast cancer patient, who can use a boost.

This year, Phil Porter from Subaru of Jacksonville surprised local mom Kathy Reynolds. The local mom thought she was coming to a park on the Southside to speak with First Coast News. However, she was in for a surprise!

Porter drove up with a huge bouquet of flowers and said, "It is a Subaru special delivery."

Her eyes filled up with tears. She just kept saying, "Oh, my gosh. Thank you. Thank you."

She was also gifted with a $5,000 check.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer 27 years ago in Denver. She and a friend reminded each other to check because they followed Buddy Check 9 promoted by Denver TV station, KUSA.

First Coast News had inspired KUSA to copy the Buddy Check program already saving so many lives in Jacksonville. KUSA began saving lives in Denver, including Reynold's.

Battling cancer was hard enough, but then Reynolds moved to Jacksonville and ran into more challenges. Three years of unemployment meant she racked up more than $3,000 in medical bills. She tried to pay them off, $25 every month, but that became hard as well.

Reynolds has remained cancer free, although she has an extremely swollen right arm from lymphedema, a chronic condition impacting some breast cancer patients after surgery.

With the generous check, Reynolds now says she can worry less about her credit report and pay off bills.

Porter says he has a deeply-felt reason to help through Live, Learn, Love.

"I lost my sister to breast cancer," he says. "This is near and dear to my heart."