JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Students at Grace Lutheran School in Arlington did the unimaginable on Friday, not only to their principal, but their school pastor as well. They spray painted their hair pink! Turns out, it was for a good cause.

The students said they did chores at home so that they could raise money for the Buddy Bus, a mobile mammography unit First Coast News is trying to purchase with Baptist MD Anderson for six local counties. To reward their efforts, their principal, Jennifer Tanner, and Pastor Michael Popp volunteered to let the children spray paint their hair pink.

In total, the students raised $1,085 out of their $1,000 goal for the Buddy Bus!

If you'd like to donate to help raise funds toward the $1 million goal for the Buddy Bus, click here.

