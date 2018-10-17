ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Oooh, la la! Gotta hand it to the seniors at the Council On Aging in St. Augustine. They have a heart for the fight against breast cancer, and they know how to have fun.

Event leader Sue Richerson organized a decorating party for our Buddy Bus project. Our goal is to raise $1 million to buy a mobile mammography unit to serve six local counties, including St. Johns. It's our project with Baptist/MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The seniors worked hard on fundraisers, including the Buddy Bras. Each bra decorated is a $20 donation.

The group raised $100 dollars with the Buddy Bras and added another $150 on top of that!

Thank you for stepping up with such enthusiasm.

If you'd like to donate click here.

