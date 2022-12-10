Jacksonville firefighters step up to support the Buddy Bus and save more lives

JFRD goes above and beyond every day to rescue people from fires and save them from medical emergencies. Now ,JFRD is supporting the Buddy Bus to save more lives.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It couldn't be a better combination.

Pink + Red = saving more lives

Jacksonville firefighters and first responders every day go above and beyond to rescue people from fires or save them from medical traumas.

Now, JFRD is supporting the new Buddy Bus, the mobile mammography unit co-sponsored by First Coast News and Baptist/MD Anderson.

Jamie Johnson with JFRD says it's a solid combination. He knows it's their mission to risk their own lives in emergencies, and so it's a natural fit to work with the mammogram experts on the Buddy Bus to help women catch breast cancer early and stay alive.

Johnson organized an effort to bring the Buddy Bus to a JFRD Family Day at the old firefighters' training tower off I-10 and Stockton.

One woman said she was embarrassed to admit it, but she hadn't had a mammogram in 10 years. The Baptist employees on the Buddy Bus reassured her there's no need for embarrassment, and they helped her get her mammogram on the spot.

She said it did not hurt, and the staff made the experience "wonderful."