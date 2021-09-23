Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida seeking Black male mentors

Research shows when children have role models who look like them, it's easier for them to see themselves in their role model's position.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you are a man of color, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida wants you to consider being a mentor.

The organization especially needs Black men to help fill in gaps. Research shows when children have role models who look like them, it's easier for them to see themselves in their role model's position.

This is how it's worked for 9-year-old Takai Grigsby, who is matched with Sherman Riley.

"I feel like Takai and Sherman have been the perfect match," Takai's mother, LaKeva Grigsby, said.

Grigsby got Takai into Big Brothers Big Sisters after they lost everything in Panama City to Hurricane Michael.

"Just starting over in general, it was hard," Grigsby said. "He had a hard time transitioning. He had a hard time in school. He's a straight-A student, but it was starting to reflect in his behaviors at school."

Before they moved to Jacksonville, Takai's neighborhood was predominantly white.

"He would say that he couldn't do certain things because he was brown and because he wasn't white," Grigsby said. "Those were things that I was trying to instill in him that he could be and he could do those things even though he didn't have people that look like him to do it."

Now that Takai has been spending time with Riley for more than two years, he doesn't say things like that anymore.

"He'll say things like, 'I can do this like Sherman,'" Grigsby said.

Riley is a "big brother" and a board member with BBBS. He says most kids on their wait list are Black.

There's a lot of ground to make up in representation for Black boys. For instance, in Duval County schools nearly half (45%) of the students are Black, but less than a third (29%) of teachers are, according to a Jacksonville Public Education Fund report from this year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters wants to help change this by getting more mentors who are Black men.

"When I'm with Takai it's a great feeling of, 'Hey, this is my little brother,'" Riley said. "Being able to give him instructions, he listens, he pays attention. We have fun. It's really all about me being a big kid, him being a little brother, engaged and having fun and make an impact."