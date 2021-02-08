Wake up & save: Cutting costs on school clothes

If you want to pop some tags and only have $20 in your pocket, we can show you where to shop for back-to-school clothes!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The clock is ticking: Summer break ends soon, and it’s about time for students to start thinking about the first day of school.

With that, the first day of school outfit is on many minds. The cost of that usually falls on the parents, but I'm showing you some of my best finds for discount new clothing.

Let’s start online with ThredUp.com. It’s a second-hand online store with thousands of options.

You can filter by “new with tags.” Although someone may have owned the clothing before, they never wore it, and now you get to for a really good deal.

You can also search online for promo codes. Influencers usually have a 30% off your first-time purchase on Thred Up.

In person, you should go to Regency Mall in Jacksonville to the Dillard’s. It’s not your average Dillard’s though. It’s a Dillard’s Clearance Center, which means everything in this store is 65% off, including the designer clothing.

You'll find all the regular Dillard's brands like Free People and Gianni Bini.

You can also try thrift shopping. It has become increasingly more trendy over the past year, and there are ways to find items that are new with the tags still on.

Pro tip: thrift near where people your age live. If you’re thrifting for teens or young adults, thrift near a college. That’s where all the college kids will donate their clothes, so there should be plenty of clothing that is trendy for that age at that location.