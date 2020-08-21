Temperature checks cause backup outside Duval elementary school

Temperature checks are a preventative measure as students return to schools, but on the first day the system caused a backup.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — After being home for about five months, students are returning to school to find new protocols in place to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, including temperature checks.

At Duval County schools, teachers and staff check each students' temperature before they can enter the building, but that created a backup outside of San Pablo Elementary on the first day back.

Even with social distancing measures in place, it’s hard not to notice the crowded line of families waiting to get into the school. Parent Erin Smith says it was not as bad of a wait as it seemed.

“Very easy, very organized. Multiple staff members. Even the principal was out there taking temperatures," Smith explained. "Almost double-checking – our kids got their temperature checked twice. Everything went really well.”

Here's one of the hurdles I noticed during the 1st day back to school for @DuvalSchools. Temperature checks caused this backup as families waited in front of San Pablo Elementary. Parents say the line moved fast and it looks like people kept their distance. pic.twitter.com/dsJR5oJAng — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 20, 2020

Duval County Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene wrote on the district website that students are expected to wear face coverings during the entire school day. Hiliary King’s children have been preparing for this.

“We’ve been talking about school will be a little different. There will be masks," King said. "(We) prepare them, but they’re going to be good. Kids are pretty resilient. They’re pretty good at adjusting.”