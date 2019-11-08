As children around the First Coast continue their return to school - or starting the first day of their school journey - let's all share this moment together. On Your Side wants to see you back-to-school photos. We may use them on TV!

RELATED: Stay Up and Save: School supplies edition ✏️

RELATED: Cuts for Confidence event treats students heading back to school with the 'salon experience'

Share your back-to-school photos, videos and stories here using the hashtag #GMJ:

RECOGNIZE THESE FUTURE ON YOUR SIDE FACES?

GALLERY | Can you guess who these First Coast News journalists are by their childhood back-to-school photos?
01 / 07
This little lady is clearly fond of red, but today it's the color pink she uses to save lives.
02 / 07
If you're not starting your mornings with this guy, you need to start ASAP! #GMJ
03 / 07
No cartoon-themed lunchbox for this future First Coast News Storm Expert. She opts for the cool igloo.
04 / 07
Can you guess this future TV host? She now showcases products and services from First Coast businesses on the airwaves every morning.
05 / 07
This young man has a love of weather.
06 / 07
The young lady in the middle is On Your Side every morning with overnight developments and breaking news. #GMJ
07 / 07
This little girl grew up to be one of the most trusted voices on our evening newscasts and now delivers the news directly to your phone via First Coast Now on Instagram.