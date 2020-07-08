Safety measures, rules, and restrictions: Here's what you need to know about the tax-free holiday weekend

The Back to School Tax Free holiday for Florida runs from August 7 to 9.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You can shop for school supplies tax free starting August 7 through August 9 in Florida. It’s the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday weekend.

You can save on items from notebooks and pencils to laptops and web cameras. You don’t have to be going back to school to score on these deals.

Florida’s sales tax is six percent. The national retail federation reported in 2019 the average family spent about 700 dollars on school supplies. That means this weekend you would be able to save 42 dollars.

“This year matters a lot for families that have been impacted," said Stephen Carter, director of digital strategy with Walmart. As a father, he knows how back to school shopping can add up.

Before you throw anything in your cart, know the restrictions.

With thousands of students staying virtual for school this year and people across the country working from home, tech supplies like computers and video cameras may be in high demand. Web cameras, microphones and headphones are all tax-free.

The tax free holiday brings in big crowds to major retailers. Current COVID-19 safety precautions will remain in place. Stores like Walmart and Target require everyone to wear a mask inside the store.

Carter says Walmart stores have capacity limits in place and are counting as people come in the store.

“There is a certain way you’ll enter as a part of our metering process to ensure that we have a certain number of people per square foot," Carter explained. "Once you are in the store, the layout will probably look and feel different because of where supplies are. Many of the aisles are actually one way and we guide our customers through that in a thoughtful way.”

Examples of items you can get tax free this weekend in FL:

-Laptops, desktop computer, or tablet

-Headphones or earbuds

-Mic for the computer

-Most clothing (but not jewelry)

-Calculators

-Lunch boxes

-Notebooks

-Pens, pencils



The list goes on. Happy shopping! #GMJ — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 7, 2020

Walmart hours are still shortened during the pandemic and Carter says they have increased safety and cleaning protocols in place.

“We recognize that this year is going to look and feel a whole lot different for our associates and our customers alike,' said Carter.