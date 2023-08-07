'It's Disney World once you walk through the doors': Free, private Jacksonville STEM school details opportunities for students

On Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., families are welcome to stop by 3819 North Main St. in Jacksonville to learn about what the school offers and register.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is a school that helps kids grow in mind, body and spirit.

Minds of the Future Academy is a Jacksonville-based school that focuses on STEM education for grades K-12.

On Saturday, Jason Tolbert and Janesha Young of Minds of the Future Academy stopped by Good Morning Jacksonville to discuss several opportunities they have for students as well as their Kindergarten Round-Up registration event on Tuesday.

"We are a free, private STEM school, so we strictly stick to the STEM education which is science, technology, engineering and math," said Tolbert. "And we have a host of different things for our children, we have the robotics club, we have the TV production, we have media production, we have so many things that we do with the kids."

Minds of the Future Academy certainly prides themselves on enabling kids to be able to learn in a positive environment.

"It's Disney World once you walk through the doors, so, you're going to feel welcome, you're going to feel warm," said Young. "The entire atmosphere for both the students and teachers is very high energy, every morning we say our affirmations to get the kids started," Tolbert added.

On Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., families are welcome to stop by the campus at 3819 North Main St. in Jacksonville to learn about what the school offers, register for free scholarship tuition and sign-up for free registration.

"What we try to do is to put every single thing that we have in our arsenal in front of them, and then we watch the children either take to it or not take to it to see what we need to do for each child that comes through the doors," said Tolbert. "So, that they can take what they learned from the school and take it into their every day lives."