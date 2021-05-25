Here's a list of back-to-school plans for 2021-22, county-by-county

We're On Your Side keeping track of everything you need to know before the first day of school. Bookmark this page for updates and changes county-by-county.

FLORIDA, USA — Parents and students, we know it's hard to hear -- but back-to-school season will be here soon!

We're On Your Side keeping track of everything you need to know before the kids get on the bus for the first day of school -- including health plans to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

Bookmark this page for updates and changes county-by-county as we learn them.

Florida:

Baker

The first day of school in Baker County is Aug. 10.

Friday, June 25: For the 2021 through 2022 school year, Baker County Virtual Classroom will no longer be an option. If parents or guardians would like their child to continue with virtual instruction, they must be enrolled in Baker County My District Virtual School, District Virtual Instruction Providers, FLVS franchise or the statewide Florida Virtual School.

Initial enrollment for Baker County My District Virtual School runs through July 12. A second enrollment period will begin July 13 and end on Aug. 13. Enrollment for the second semester will begin Nov. 8 and end on Jan. 7, 2022.

For more information on how to enroll, click here.

Bradford

The first day of school in Bradford County is Aug. 10.

Monday, July 5: Information on Bradford County Schools' virtual programs can be found on the district's web page Resources for Parents and Students. You can also email specific questions to ESSENTIALS@mybradford.us or SELECT@mybradford.us.

Clay

The first day of school in Clay County is Aug. 10.

Tuesday, July 20: Clay County Schools approved its Smart Restart Phase II Plan for 2021 through 2022.

The plan includes some of the following measures:

Extra spacing, assigned seating and staggered arrival times in the cafeteria.

Desk spacing, assigned seating and cleaning protocols in classrooms.

Face masks will be recommended and highly encouraged, but not mandated, when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Students will have the option of brick-and-mortar learning or Clay Virtual Academy. Click here to learn more.

See below for the full plan.

Wednesday, June 23: The DOH is urging parents and guardians to beat the rush and schedule students' immunizations early. The Bear Run Clinic will offer all required vaccinations and documentation for Clay County School District students, including COVID-19 vaccines, by appointment only. Click here for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Columbia

The first day of school in Columbia County is Aug. 11.

Monday, July 19: Back-to-school orientation and meet-the-teacher dates and times have been set. Click here for a list of dates and times by school and grade level.

Wednesday, June 30: There is a Back-to-School Bash and Health Fair set for Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Central, 217 SW Dyal Ave., Lake City.

Thursday, June 3: Classes and extracurricular activities will continue in a brick-and-mortar setting, the school district announced in a letter sent to parents and shared on its Facebook page.

Columbia Virtual Academy will also be offered full-time as a new option for the 2021 through 2022 school year. Click here to read more about the process of enrolling in CVA or traditional brick-and-mortar schools.

Duval

The first day of school in Duval County is Aug. 10.

Tuesday, July 20: The Duval County School Board held a workshop Tuesday morning to talk about school-related topics, but COVID-19 protocols and mask guidelines were not on the agenda. Duval County Public Schools says its COVID-19 guidance issued in May have not changed. Those measures include:

Face masks on school campuses will be optional beginning next school year, and "strongly encouraged" for elementary school students who are not yet eligible for vaccines.

Masks, hand sanitizer and other protective gear will be available for students as needed on school buses.

Temperature checks will be discontinued for 2021 through 2022 school year.

Desk shields will be discontinued in secondary schools but available for small group learning situations in elementary schools.

Microbial protectant, current cleaning practices and availability of hand sanitizer will be continued, as will an emphasis on social distancing.

DCPS will continue to use its COVID-19 dashboard to help families understand the pandemic's impact in their child's school.

Monday, June 14: School transportation registration is open now. Families must register through their parent/guardian Focus account to have school bus services (with the exception of ESE services).

Bus stop information will be available after July 27.

Nassau

The first day of school in Nassau County is Aug. 10.

Tuesday, July 20: Nassau County School District says it's "working in collaboration with all state and local governments and the Florida Department of Education to prepare and respond to the coronavirus."

As new information is available, it will be posted here.

Putnam

The first day of school in Putnam County is Aug. 17.

Tuesday, June 8: Due to funding and a shortage of workforce in its transportation department, the Putnam County School District says it will no longer be able to provide transportation for students who live within two miles of their school. The change may not impact current transportation plans provided to students served through the ESE Department. Many bus routes are expected to change. The 2021-22 bus route schedule is expected to be released in July. Click here for the full letter explaining the change. If you have any questions, please call the Department of Transportation at 386-329-0553.

St. Johns

The first day of school in St. Johns County is Aug. 16.

Tuesday, July 20: The St. Johns County School Board approved several COVID-19 health and safety protocols last week. They include some of the following:

Face masks will be optional in schools and on district transportation.

Temperature checks will no longer be held daily.

Desk shields will no longer be mandatory.

Social distancing at a spacing of 3 feet or more will be encouraged "to the extent possible."

Hand sanitizer, soap and water will be provided and frequent cleaning and disinfection will continue.

Sporting events will take place with no more than 75% capacity or 1,500 spectators in stadiums (no more than 75% capacity in auditoriums/gymnasiums).

See the full list of protocols below.

Friday, July 16: It's the last day for parents to complete the St. Johns County School District Dress Code Survey in an effort to draft a new dress code to "support a safe and positive school climate. The dress code should be fair, equitable and consistent for all students, as well as remain in accordance with Florida Statute §1006.07 (Students are prohibited from wearing clothing that exposes underwear or that exposes body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner). Enforcement will focus on guidance without embarrassment to the student and should not disrupt the educational process."

Union

The first day of school in Union County is Aug. 11.

Tuesday, July 20: Click here for a list of transportation routes for Union County's school bus lineup.

Georgia:

Brantley

The first day of school in Brantley County is Aug. 3.

Tuesday, July 20: The Brantley County School System shared its Welcome Back Plan for the 2021-2022 school year. It includes information on cafeteria safety (hand sanitizer will be provided), the first day of school, open house, large group gatherings, quarantining, safety measures, sports and transportation.

Open House dates will be Thursday, July 29 for Brantley County High School and Middle School and Friday, July 30 for Brantley County Primary and Elementary schools.

Camden

The first day of school in Camden County is Aug. 2.

Thursday, June 24: Open House times have been announced for July 30. High school will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., Elementary School will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Middle School will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 28: Parents or guardians who want to request a transfer for their student to another public school within their local school district may fill out a transfer request form by clicking here. The deadline is July 16.

Charlton

The first day of school in Charlton County is Aug. 9.

Tuesday, July 20: For a list of coronavirus resources, click here.

Thursday, July 15: Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5. For a list of times that you can walk through your child's schedule and meet their teachers based on which school they attend, click here.

Glynn

The first day of school in Glynn County is Aug. 10.

Tuesday, July 20: Click here for the Glynn County Back-to-School Information Center, which includes details on school supply lists, health clinics, breakfast and lunch menus, open house, transportation and bus route information and more.

Monday, June 28: The Glynn County Health Department is holding no-cost vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings for Glynn County Schools students. Immunization services will also be available at regular cost.

They're taking place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays throughout July at the Glynn County Health Department, located at 2747 Fourth Street in Brunswick.

Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis and no appointment is necessary. For additional information, call the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.

Pierce

The first day of school in Pierce County is Aug. 4.

Tuesday, July 20: The Pierce County Schools' Reopening Safely Plan is available online by clicking here.

Open House is set for Aug. 2 and scheduled by grade level and the student's last name. Any daily medications for students should be signed in by a parent or guardian to the school nurse clinic during Open House. Click here for more information.

The Reopening Safely Plan also includes information on assemblies/large group gatherings, cafeteria procedures, communication, extracurricular activities and athletics, field trips, healthy schools procedures, transportation, visitor procedures and options for student learning (brick-and-mortar or virtual learning).

Ware

The first day of school in Ware County is Aug. 4.

Thursday, June 24: