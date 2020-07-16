x
Clay County holds back-to-school immunization drive

The Immunization Drive will take place at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — As Clay County parents and students get ready for children to return to the classroom next month, the Clay County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school immunization drive.

Parents whose children need vaccinations can take them to the Paul E. Reinhold Agricultural Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs starting Monday, July 27, through Friday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to get their immunizations on a walk-in basis. After Aug. 14, immunizations will be by appointment only, the health department said.

The fairgrounds' address is 2497 State Road 16 West. Parents in need of more information can call 904-272-3177.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the following immunizations are required for students to enter day care or school and remain enrolled beginning in 7th grade:

Immunizations Required for Childcare and/or Family Daycare

  • Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP)
  • Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)
  • Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)
  • Varicella (chickenpox)
  • Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)
  • Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13)
  • Hepatitis B (Hep B)

Public/Non-public Preschool Entry

  • DTaP
  • IPV
  • MMR
  • Hepatitis B (Hep B)
  • Varicella
  • Hib

Public/Non-public Schools Kindergarten Through 12th Grade

(Applies for children entering, attending, or transferring to Florida schools)

  • Four or five doses of DTaP
  • Four or five doses of IPV
  • Two doses of MMR
  • Three doses of Hep B
  • One Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap)
  • Two doses of Varicella (kindergarten effective with 2008–2009 school year, then an additional grade is added each year thereafter). Varicella vaccine is not required if there is a history of varicella disease documented by the health care provider.

Additional Immunization Requirements for 7th Grade Entry

Effective with 2009–2010 school year (then an additional grade is added each year thereafter), in addition to compliance with all other immunization requirements, children entering, attending or transferring to the seventh grade in Florida schools must complete the following:

  • One Tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap)

For more information, parents can read the Immunization Guidelines: Florida Schools, Childcare Facilities and Family Daycare Homes for complete information on school requirements.
