Student mask mandate? Glynn County Board of Education member makes argument for one

At a special called Board of Education meeting, member John Madala brought up the issue of masks and why he thinks students should be required to wear one.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The start of school will be delayed for about 13,000 students in Glynn County, Georgia. A student leader says he applauded the board's decision to delay the start date which will allow families and teachers more time to prepare.

It also gives the board more time to finalize a decision on masks. According to their current plan, which is public on their website, the school district is not requiring students to wear a mask when returning back to school.

The district says they are strongly encouraging students to wear a mask and asking teachers and staff to wear them as a model to the students. Bus drivers and bus riders will be required to wear masks.

At a special called meeting on July 21st, board member John Madala spoke up about wanting to make masks mandatory for students.

“I think we need to push the issue strongly to get them to be accustomed to wearing it because if it gets worse and we are still in school or in class they are going to need that," Madala said.

Board members discussed how the would enforce wearing a mask or if they could enforce it at all. Superintendent Dr. Scott Spence said he gets more emails from people asking them not to require masks. Another board member said he would need to think about it before making a decision.

"The person that you are protecting is not going to be the children," Madala said, "it's going to be the people who are very, very sick or their grandparents or parents that are sick. Those are the ones that you are trying to protect."

Director of the Glynn County School Student Advisory Council and a Glynn County high school senior Shaheim Johnson says he will be taking precautions but is planning to go back to school in person.

“I stay in the house as much as possible because I look forward to going back to school for my senior year," Johnson said. “Although it is not required by students, I personally will be wearing a mask or a face shield or both.”

Some students are already back on Glynn Academy's campus as organizations like band start practice again. Band members wear masks as they practice formations outside.