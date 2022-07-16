Dial 988 | National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launches new emergency number

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Tennessee and across the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's now a new emergency number to call when you're in a mental health crisis. That number is 988.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on Saturday.

Ben Harrington, the CEO of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee, helped explain what makes this lifeline so important.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Tennessee and across the U.S. Officials said in 2019, the state's suicide rate increased by 11%, and around 1,220 Tennesseans died by suicide that year.

Nationwide, nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020.

Suicide prevention through a lifeline is nothing new. In fact, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was launched in 2005 to manage mental health crises. The first year of its existence, it got 46,000 calls. Fast forward to 2021, it received more than 2 million.

Harrington said by changing the number, they can help more people.

"When it's a mental health crisis or an emergency, no one has time to try to go to Google and find the 800 number," he said. "That's why a simple three-digit number, 988 makes so much sense to speed things along so that someone can get the help that they need to talk with a trained counselor to help de-escalate a situation."

The folks that answer the lifeline are trained professionals and counselors. They have a background in de-escalation and crisis management.

Harrington predicts a big increase in the use of the hotline due to the easier accessibility, increased awareness of mental health and the pandemic aftermath.

"With the pandemic, the influence on a person's mental health was substantial. In fact, prevalence literally doubled during the pandemic," Harrington said.

The emergency response network is accessible through 988 in every state. In Tennessee, there are six call centers. One of them is in Oak Ridge.

"It's great that they're, they're close, because they know, the resources across East Tennessee, so they can get someone connected if needed," Harrington said.

The hope is that the 988 lifeline will be a resource to help reduce the number of people who die by suicide.

WBIR wants you to know that if you are in distress, we care. Suicide is preventable. It is not a solution to any problem. We ask you to reach out and call the lifeline, where professionals can help.

People can also reach out to the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. It is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their phone number is 865-584-9125.