Nominate someone you know who's making the First Coast a better place for 12 Who Care community service awards

The 12 Who Care Community Service Awards honors people in our community who make the First Coast a better place everyday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you know someone who is making the First Coast a better place to live, going above and beyond to help others? Volunteering countless hours and demonstrating generous efforts? If so, we want to know about them!

First Coast News is proud to bring back the 12 Who Care Community Service Awards to honor our community's volunteers; folks who make such a difference for all of us on the First Coast.

The awards salute and highlight 12 outstanding local unsung heroes who have demonstrated selfless devotion to making the First Coast a better place to live.