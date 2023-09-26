12 Who Care: Mother of JT Townsend carries on legacy helping kids, adults with disabilities

Carmen Townsend is one of our 12 Who Care honorees. She is carrying on her son's legacy by helping those with disabilities through the JT Townsend Foundation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Carmen Townsend's imprint on the First Coast can be seen in the smiles of children like four-year-old Luke.



“We want to give back to our community. We want to give hope,” Townsend said as she presented Luke and two other children with adaptive bikes.

“We want to give people like Luke and other children the chance to be normal, to ride a bicycle, to enjoy life.”

It's a gift that means the world to Luke’s mom, Kristy Grabb.

“She's having such a huge impact. I mean, not just on our lives, but also on so many other people's lives,” Grabb said. “It's such a blessing to our family to get this bike to have somebody who loves and cares so much for our community.”



It's a community Carmen says took care of her family after her son suffered a spinal cord injury while playing football for Episcopal High in 2004.

J.T. Townsend was 17 when he was paralyzed from the neck down, but that didn't stop him from making a difference.

“There is nothing impossible that he could not do with the grace of God,” Carmen Townsend said. “I just thank God for the prayer of everyone who got involved, because it does take a village.”

Her son started the JT Townsend Foundation to help children and adults with disabilities improve their mobility and quality of life. In 2013, he died suddenly. A decade later, Carmen continues to carry on his legacy.

“It’s almost a circle because somebody came to me, and talked to me, and encouraged me. That gift that they gave to me, and the gift that I already have with God, I try to pass that on to encourage them. I know it's hard, but you can do it,” Townsend said.

“Carmen is the giving chair of our organization so she is the heart and soul and face of our organization,” Pauline Gerry, Executive Director of the JT Townsend Foundation, said. “She really is the epitome of offering hope to others in the community.”

“I get the opportunity to be a servant, Townsend said. “I get the opportunity to meet other people who have gone through similar situations as myself. I get an opportunity to be a witness.”

It's her faith that has sustained her, a faith that has led her to make a difference.

“Faith is love. Faith is hope. Faith is doing the impossible. I believe with the JT Townsend foundation it's by faith because I believe that we are doing the impossible,” Townsend said.

Helping more than 800 families so far, she is continuing to pay it forward with a heart full of gratitude, thankful for everyone who has poured into her family.

“I hope that with the grace of God we gave back, we made a difference. And I feel like the opportunity, they changed our life, we are changing somebody else's life, and we hope that someone else changes someone else's life. I want them to know that from the bottom of my heart, I am grateful.”

She is eager to help more children and adults with disabilities. The JT Townsend Foundation accepts applications for assistance year-round. To learn more visit JTGivesBack.org.