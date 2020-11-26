12 Who Care: Trish Philbin is on a mission to feed hungry children in our community

She's lived in Jacksonville for 15 years, working with about 75 different organizations. Now, she's on a mission to feed hungry children in the community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An amazing person with a big heart.

That's how friends describe Trish Philbin, a phenomenal woman who is on a mission to feed hungry children in our community.

"I don't come from fame or fortune, I'm just an average person living in a community where I see the need and I spend my time trying to find a way to help," Trish Philbin told First Coast News.

Philbin is a humble woman who cares about every person she meets.

"I feel that it is my responsibility to help others."

She's lived in Jacksonville for 15 years, working with about 75 different organizations. Philbin's latest project is called Collin's Cupboard. It's named after her nephew.

Collin's Cupboard is a free food pantry for children living in food deserts in Jacksonville.

"When I opened it a few years ago, we were placed inside of a school on the northside of Jacksonville where the children that attended that school were living in a food desert. So, they didn't really have access to nutritional food or grocery stores close by."

Philbin says Collin's Cupboard has been able to help about 120 kids a month.

"The goal there was to fill the gap of a child's nourishment, so they would be able to visit the pantry throughout the week and take home the food for the evenings or weekends, or even to provide additional food during the day so they could stay focused on school."

But with the pandemic, things have changed. The food pantry is currently not open inside a school.

"So, we're operating out of the car or garage."

Philbin is taking the food she collects directly to local food pantries and families.

"We're kind of saving all of our pennies for a truck, a small box truck of some sort, so that we can actually bring a pantry in a larger scale to a neighborhood directly and satisfy the need as it arises."

Philbin is also looking for a space in Downtown St. Augustine.

"I think that's a community that could use additional resources right now. We've spent years serving that area and it's underserved right now."

Whatever the need is in the community, Philbin is willing to help out and find a solution.

"We all have blessings that we've been receiving during our lives and there's really no reason you can't reach out and help other people."