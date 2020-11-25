12 Who Care: Thelma Hall has been serving others for decades

From decades of feeding the homeless, helping pregnant teens and mission work in Rwanda, Jacksonville's Thelma Hall is a local hero.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some heroes get parades, others go unsung.

And for many people who go above and beyond in the community, they’d actually prefer to stay behind the scenes.

But during our 12 Days of 12 Who Care, we’re bringing the quiet heroes to the forefront to show just how much good is being done in our community.

And with Thelma Hall, she's done great work in Jacksonville as well as all over the world.

“Seeing the need of others, when you say you are a Christian you have to do things like this," Hall said.

She's lived at the same home, just northwest of downtown, since 1966. And for decades she's spent every Wednesday feeding the less fortunate at St. Philips Episcopal.

“I’ve been busy, I’ve tried to stay busy,” she said.

Humble in her giving back to her home all these decades, but that’s just where it starts.

Hall is a retired nurse who volunteers locally with young girls going through pregnancy.

She even volunteered to go do mission work in Africa, during an extremely violent time.

“We went to Rwanda right after the genocide in 2004," she said. "Our mission was reconciliation and that was interesting.”

Her thoughts on why she's stayed so busy, giving of her time all these years: