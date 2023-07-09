12 Who Care: Steve Nix, the man behind the TC Jay Fund Celebrity Golf Classic

Nix has been the chair of the golf outing for 13 years and has helped raise millions for families of children with cancer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the back of Steve Nix's Jacksonville home, is his "man cave."

“The season tickets, if you count them, I’m missing one,” Nix said while looking at a framed picture of tickets from the Jacksonville Jaguars inaugural season.

“Of course, what we did in '96 was incredible as well," Nix said.

Nix has Jaguars memorabilia and pictures all over his "man cave."

But it doesn't overshadow what's in the corner.

“My pride and joy are over here in the Jay Fund, I have my Hops for Help, we do some growlers, we do cans of beers glasses or whatever, as prizes Roscolusa songwriters festival its incredible and then just the golf," Nix said.

For the last 13 years, Nix has been chair of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Golf Tournament.

Where money raised goes towards helping families of children with cancer.

“Yea we raised at almost $900,000 which is incredible," Nix said.

“It’s not really medical sides of things its gas cards paying the mortgage keeping the lights on. Once they get diagnosed, they give them a big book they took us through it one time and it’s just incredible your life changes in seconds," Nix said.

Nix grew up in Jacksonville and stayed to raise two daughters with his wife Kari.

His love for his city shows through his work with the Jay Fund, a charity started over 25 years ago by former Jaguars head coach, Tom Coughlin.

The Jay Fund is a combination of every corner of his "man cave."

“This past year at the golf event he [Fred Taylor] was texting Tony Boselli inside the audience and said hey let’s make this event a little better and we’ll go to dinner with these folks if they bid on this item," Nix said.

Nix is a 12 Who Care recipient for his work with the Jay Fund.