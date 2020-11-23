12 Who Care: Single mom cares for sick parents while feeding low-income families in Jacksonville

When Tracy Hicks' parents were diagnosed with cancer she dropped everything and relocated to Jacksonville to help continue their life's work of charitable giving.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people in the Jacksonville community who give their all to help everyone within their reach. Among that group is Tracy Hicks who has been nominated for First Coast News' 12 Who Care Community Service Award.

She was recommended by a woman who knows her best and sees first-hand the sacrifice Hicks endures for the sake of strangers with whom she feels a connection.



"I just thought I need to do this,” Hicks’ mother, Terry Fountain said. “Because I know that she deserves this. I just need to submit it."



Together, Hicks and Fountain have been through some of life's most difficult challenges.



"She has absolutely been our lifesaver to come down and help us," Fountain said.



Hicks' parents were both diagnosed with cancer which considerably slowed down their charitable endeavors.

The disease nearly halted their passion for making sure low-income families on Jacksonville's westside are fed, through Gleaners Dispatch Fresh Food Ministry.

"We pick up from wholesalers in this area and distribute it to all of the families in need,” Hicks said with a warm smile. “It's excess fresh food is what it is."



Hicks put her own needs on hold, relocating her business and five children from Gulfstream, Georgia to Jacksonville.



"She is continuing what our life's work has been all about,” Fountain said. “We see that she has a heart for it too."



Hicks' heart formed from hardships throughout her life.

"It's one of the reasons why I do what I do,” Hicks said. “I've been there. It's so hard. You try to hold a job, be a babysitter and the feeding... the hardest thing of all was feeding all of the kids. Putting food on the table. And we did it whatever way we could. This ministry was started because of that, because we struggled."



"She's a busy busy busy person but she loves people and cares for them and that means a lot to me," Fountain said.



Hicks bashfully says it’s the volunteers that keep Gleaners going but Fountain gives a great bit of the credit to her daughter who dispatches, organizes and manages the ministry's day-to-day operations Meanwhile she's also being mom, her parents caretaker and a small business owner.



"It's a blessing to me,” Hicks said. “It makes me feel happy to see their smiles to see how happy they are."

