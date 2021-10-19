12 Who Care: Rita Robbs takes care of local veterans and military members

Rita Robbs comes from a military family. She does whatever she can for the men and women who have served our country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rita Robbs is a woman who is strong in her faith and believes in the power of prayer. Her friends say she has a heart of gold and is kind to everyone she meets.

"She does what the Lord tells her do. She prays about everything. If she feels moved, then she does it," Kelly Doty said.

On this day, we watched as Rita stood with patriot guard riders to honor the family of a military member who had recently died.

"Without our military, we wouldn't be able to even do what we do today if it weren't for them. Why don't we thank them and honor them and give them the respect they deserve," Rita Robbs said.

Rita comes from a military family. She does whatever she can for the men and women who have served our country. She's helped put a new roof on a veteran's home and raised thousands of dollars for a veteran who lost his job and needed heart surgery.

"They ended up putting his roof up on my birthday. That was a wonderful birthday gift. So, God was answering my prayers all the way around," Robbs added.

Rita loves singing karaoke and has used her voice to sing at military funerals for grieving families.

"She's got a very big heart and she cares about people," Doty said.

Rita also has a love for children. She and her husband just took over Snowball Express, an organization that gives Gold Star families and children a trip to Walt Disney World every year.