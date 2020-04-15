Do you know someone who is making the First Coast a better place to live, going above and beyond to help others? Volunteering countless hours and demonstrating generous efforts? If so, we want to know about them!

First Coast News is proud to bring back the 12 Who Care Community Service Awards to honor our community's volunteers; folks who make such a difference for all of us on the First Coast.

The awards salute and highlight 12 outstanding local unsung heroes who have demonstrated selfless devotion to making the First Coast a better place to live.

In December, the 12 Who Care will be featured in a prime time special hosted by First Coast News.

To nominate an outstanding volunteer for the First Coast News 12 Who Care Community Service Award, please complete the form here and attach as much detail, references and photos as available.

Click here to nominate someone you know.

Check out the links below to see last year's winners!

