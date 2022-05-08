OUR Florida emergency rental assistance program is out of funds

The organization has distributed all of its funds, according to a message sent to applicants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous coverage on this program.

According to emails sent to applications, the OUR Florida Rental Assistance program is not able to provide any further rental or utility assistance.

Many viewers have reached out to First Coast News saying they were waiting for funds and several reported that their application status showed as "pending". Applications closed in May, but funds were still being distributed.

Now, the program says it has "fully obligated" all available state funds.

If you received an email like the one attached below, look for the figure in the first paragraph. It represents the total amount of aid given to you (both rental and utility). If you don't remember the exact total, you can login to the OUR Florida portal and add the "paid" amounts to the portal.

Our Florida Rental Assistance program has claimed to help hundreds of thousands of Floridians stay in their homes. But applicants reported waiting for funds they desperately needed, some facing possible eviction.

First Coast News Unemployment Expert Vanessa Brito said in August that OUR Florida employees told her "this program is a mess."