Local organizations are teaming up to ensure Holocaust survivors never go hungry again.

Most don’t know there are 90 Holocaust survivors living in Northeast Florida. Even fewer realize that a clear majority of survivors live below the poverty line.

Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) has worked with this population for nearly five years, lending a helping hand to survivors with a wide range of support that includes case management, home care, social engagements and fresh food.

JFCS has partnered with Feeding Northeast Florida to provide food for the 67 survivors they serve.

Doug Harlan is a retired banker and third-year volunteer for JFCS.

“I wanted to find something that would be productive and fulfilling,” Harlan said.

Every week, he delivers fresh produce, assorted foods and household staples to local residents.

Frank Castillo, President and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida says the provision of food is not enough.

“You need contact, you need support,” Castillo said.

Harlan enjoys seeing the survivors’ faces after knocking on their doors with needed goods.

“Just a little human touch, I think, brightens their day. And it probably brightens my day more than it brightens theirs,” Harlan said.

Although most of the survivors were kids during the genocide, they’re thankful for help after years of setbacks.

“I get phone calls if people are running late,” JFCS program coordinator, Whitney Kuvin said. “They really appreciate what we’re doing for them. They really connect with the volunteers that are delivering them.”

Harlan is fulfilled knowing his efforts are helping beat hunger locally.

“You’ve got an opportunity here in what I consider here the prime years of your life to give something back. For me this is a good way to do it,” Harlan said.

JFCS needs a variety of volunteers to make the program run smoothly. They are most in need of drivers who have their own car and can pick up items from Jewish Family & Community Services and deliver food to survivors’ doors. Food and food carriers will be provided. JFCS also needs volunteers to help with administration and logistics.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to JFCS, please contact Donna O'Steen at 904-394-5714.

