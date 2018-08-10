ORANGE PARK, Fla -- Army Sargent Lisa Crutch served during Operation Iraqi Freedom two. She was with the 736th Transportation Company.

"They made us into escorts," said Crutch. "we were gun trucks, gun trucks."

She said every day they would encounter the enemy . One day while on a mission, they were ambushed while driving through Najaf.

"They were shooting from everywhere," she said, "They were on the roof, in the alleyways; it happened so fast."

Crutch, who was trained on the 50 Caliber gun found herself with a weapon she hardly knew, an M-60. She said she sprang into action and used her M-60 to suppress the attackers' heavy gunfire.

"I could hear bullets going past my ear, I just wanted to stop where they were coming from," she said.

After the firefight, when the dust had settled, Crutch said the officer in charge of the convoy said he would recommend her for a Bronze Star Medal for her heroics.

She remembers it like it was yesterday: it was 2004.

"I did what I was trained to do," said Crutch, "I'm going to start crying, I am sorry."

In 2006, Crutch retired from her military life after eight years of service. She is now living with the invisible wounds of PTSD and TBI.

She recently received a confidential report of the incident and it reminded her that she never received her medal. A medal she said the Sargent First Class said he would recommend for her actions.

"He said he was putting us in for the Bronze Star," said Crutch.

What she received instead, before leaving Iraq, was a Certificate of Appreciation and a coin. She wants to know what happened to her medal.

We reached out to the U.S. Army to determine if the proper paperwork was ever filed, we are waiting on a response.

"I am not going to fight for something that I don't deserve," said Crutch,"I am going to continue to fight for this because I do deserve it."

© 2018 WTLV