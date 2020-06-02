Orange Park will host its first Longest Table event, which hopes to build relationships and enhance the community.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.The Longest Table is a shared meal, at one long table that will stretch along the newly renovated eastern section of Kingsley Avenue. Attendees will enjoy dinner and conversation.

“We are counting down the days to our inaugural Longest Table event – a time to gather our community in a way that a parade long ago would do for our Town,” said Mayor Connie Thomas. “It will give us all a chance to visit with neighbors young and old, as we think about how we want our community to step into the future.”

Two meal options are available from either Moosehaven or The Urban Bean Coffeehouse Cafe. Meals can be purchased on this website.

Guests may also attend the event at no cost and bring their own meal. Registration is still required as seating is limited. Meals will not be available for purchase on-site.

The Orange Park Woman’s Club will be holding a bake sale, and Grace Episcopal Church’s Youth Ministry will have beverages available for purchase at the event.

Children ages 3 to 12 are invited to attend The Kid’s Longest Table to be held at Grace Episcopal Day School. Pizza, drinks, and entertainment will be provided. The cost is $10 per child. Reservations and prepayment are required.