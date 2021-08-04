Orange Park to host annual Longest Table event

Attendees will enjoy dinner and conversation designed to build relationships and enhance the community.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It's that time of year again! The Town of Orange Park will host its second annual Longest Table event on Saturday, April 24.

The Longest Table event consists of a shared meal, at one long table that will stretch along the eastern section of Kingsley Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m.

Organizers say several meal options are available from Bulkheads Corner Taphouse & Grill, Irie Diner and The Urban Bean Coffeehouse Cafe. Meals can be purchased on the website here.

Guests also have the option to attend the event at no cost and bring their own meal. However, registration is still required as organizers say seating is limited. Meals will not be available for purchase on-site.

In addition to food and fellowship, various COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place including socially distant seating and hand sanitizer stations.