The Orange Park Police Department is asking for the community to help them locate a missing, endangered man with special needs Sunday.

Police say Derrick Newton was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday near his assisted living group home located off of Dog Fennel Court in Orange Park.

Newton is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a navy blue coat and a multi-color hat with the words “Savage” on the front.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-264-5555.