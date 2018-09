An Orange Park man died after he struck a tree in Bradford County Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Thirty-one-year-old Kurt Ensell was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota eastbound on State Road 16 when he exited the roadway on the south shoulder. FHP said he then drove through a ditch and struck a tree. The accident happened around 6:50 a.m.

FHP pronounced him dead at the scene.

