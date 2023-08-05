Orange Park family asking for help after losing home by lightning strike

A fire started by the lightning strike badly damaged the family's home, caving the roof in. They say they lost everything.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An Orange Park family is trying to recover from a tragic house fire.

Clay County Fire Rescue says it appears the house was struck by lightning this week.

The White family isn't allowed to go inside -- the roof caved in right in the middle of the home.

While Sam and Amy White have to rebuild their lives, they're just glad their two teenagers and two dogs were able to make it out of the home safely.

The couple wasn't home when the home caught on fire, but they told me their kids heard a loud burst, so their daughter looked out the back door, but didn't notice anything unusual.

When she came back inside, she noticed it started smoking, so she got out and called 911.

The Red Cross has helped out with clothing needs, and the family says it's their neighbors that have really stepped up, offering to wash their clothes, cooking meals, finding them places to stay temporarily.

"They have gone above and beyond. Without them, I don't know where we'd be. We are new to Florida, so we don't have family down here, so they've become our instant family."

There is a GoFundMe set up for the family - they said they could use help with basic necessities and getting a deposit together for a rental for the time being.